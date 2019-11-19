Atlona Announces Second-Generation Velocity AV Control Platform

The What: Atlona has updated its Velocity IP-enabled AV control platform, transitioning it into an expanded and enhanced platform offering greater ability to plan and scale AV control system designs, from one to three systems to large, enterprise-wide installations.

The What Else: The new release will also integrate new capabilities at no extra cost, including room scheduling, unlimited BYOD usage for AV control, integration with leading soft codec platforms (Zoom Rooms, Cisco WebEx), AV asset management, and remote monitoring and management from the cloud. The updated Velocity System platform includes new hardware and software server gateways to support various room and application requirements.

Velocity’s updated platform includes new VGW-HW hardware server gateways to serve multiple rooms with AV control, room scheduling, and configuration and management of Atlona AV devices. With a single VGW-HW gateway serving multiple rooms, the Velocity System substantially reduces cost of ownership compared to competitive AV control platforms requiring a separate processor per AV system or room, according to the company.

Also available is the VGW-SW software server gateway, which provides the capabilities of the VGW-HW hardware devices, with the convenience of installation on standard IT server infrastructure.

“Our new Velocity System model removes the burden of specifying, configuring, deploying, and managing separate platforms for AV control, room scheduling, and asset management,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona. “With the integration of the Atlona Management System (AMS) into Velocity, installers can now configure, control, and manage not just the control systems, but individual Atlona AV devices as well. Velocity also retains the functionality and benefits that made it a groundbreaking AV control system, including an IT-friendly architecture, built-in disaster recovery, and the ability to quickly configure, modify, and extend control systems without extensive programming.”

Velocity Systems will continue to leverage Velocity Touch Panels in 5.5” and 8” screen sizes, with the ability to manage room scheduling and systems control through intuitive, touchscreen-based GUIs. Additionally, Velocity Systems allow the use of BYOD (user-supplied mobile devices and desktop browsers) for AV system control, with no extra licensing costs.

The Bottom Line: Available in January and set to make its debut at ISE 2020 (February 11-14, Amsterdam RAI, Stand 5-T50) the second generation of Atlona’s Velocity IP-enabled control solution maintains its core scalability and reliability while adding features and new flexible deployment options for commercial AV environments.

