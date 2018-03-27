Atlona Adds Audio Geer as Manufacturers’ Rep

Atlona has added to its channel network with the addition of Audio Geer as its commercial AV manufacturers’ representative for Southern California and southern Nevada. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, Audio Geer will leverage more than two decades of industry experience to help demonstrate, deliver, and provide support for Atlona’s commercial AV product lines with systems integrators, consultants, and resellers in the region.

In business since 1994, Audio Geer goes beyond core rep firm functions such as order processing and tracking with value-added services including systems design, on-site demonstrations, product support, and training.

“We were impressed by the wonderful integration between Atlona’s products and our existing lines,” said Alan Geer, president of Audio Geer. “When you look at microphones, audio equipment, and conferencing products from companies like Shure and QSC, Atlona has the pieces to tie them all together into complete, integrated solutions with audio, video, and control.”

Geer praises Atlona’s forward-looking vision as helping Audio Geer stay ahead of their customers’ requirements. “Atlona’s products are on the cutting edge of industry trends, delivering functionality that end users and integrators need even before they know they need it,” he said. “Once you get your hands on Atlona’s solutions and plug them in, you realize all of their capabilities and can truly appreciate what they can do. Wherever you need the AV signals to go and whatever you need to interface with, Atlona’s current line of products encompasses it.”

“Audio Geer has a proven track record of creating new efficiencies and improving the effectiveness of communications between manufacturers, resellers, and end users,” said Bruce Moses, Atlona’s national sales manager, Western region for the commercial market. “We are excited to welcome them to our commercial channel network, and look forward to working closely with them to bring similar benefits to Atlona’s dealers, integrators, and customers.”