At UConn’s New $1M Cybersecurity Lab, Students Learn to Hack (EdTech Magazine)

"Kazem Kazerounian, dean of the University of Connecticut’s School of Engineering, says the school’s recent addition of a cybersecurity lab isn’t just another computer lab — it’s the future."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's all increasing dramatically (and menacingly): phishing emails, fake emails, data breaches, and identity theft. For as many new challenges that pop up, there are new defensive tools and strategies. UConn is investing heavily in cybersecurity with its next-generation $1-million lab. Students will learn real-world skills in this lab while simultaneously helping to address this shape-shifting problem.