At Educause, a Push to Monitor Student Data is Met with Concerns About Privacy and Equity (EdSurge)

"Colleges are increasingly using Big Data to monitor students, control their access to information and set them on learning paths they may not have chosen, argues Chris Gilliard, a professor at Macomb Community College, who says the practices add up to 'digital redlining.'"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Professor Gilliard offers an important counterargument to the push for more data capture on campus. While it is true that more metrics can yield useful insights, it is equally true that predictive modeling and constant capture present concerns around privacy and fairness.