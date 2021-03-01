Asynchronous Video Conversations: 11 Tips and Best Practices (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The sudden pivot from on-ground to online courses last spring left many faculty little time to identify and implement technologies that would enable them to continue to teach their courses. In most cases, tools such as web conferencing, discussion boards, and social learning platforms were hastily ramped up to bridge the transition."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Asynchronous video has been lauded as an important pandemic-era learning tool, adding flexibility when courses must be remote. This use-case steps it up a notch, utilizing asynchronous video in thread-based conversations to give students a voice.