Ashly Audio Offers Cash for Old Analog Mixers

Ashly Audio is making it easy for its customers to upgrade to a digital mixer. Those who upgrade to the digiMIX18—a direct drop-in, 16-preamp digital replacement for analog systems—will receive $200 for turning in their old, analog device.

“The digiMIX18 provides an amazing upgrade from your old analog mixer and there has never been a better time to make the switch,” said Noel Larson, VP marketing, Ashly Audio. “The ability to directly drop in the Ashly digiMIX18 as a replacement for these old analog mixers is a perfect, straight-forward upgrade to any PA system.”

Ashly Audio's digitMIX18's 16 low-noise, high-headroom microphone preamps, and stereo analog inputs allow for a simple transition to a new digital system.

For specific details on the trade-in program, visit http://ashly.com/2018tradein.