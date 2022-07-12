ASG Names Joe Trepanier as Director, Cloud Program Management

Advanced Systems Group (opens in new tab)(ASG) announced the appointment of Joe Trepanier as director, cloud program management. Trepanier joins ASG after holding program management and technical support positions at Matrox, Miranda Technologies, and Grass Valley. In his new role, Trepanier will oversee program and project management in ASG’s cloud-based live production team, reporting to cloud revenue officer Claudia Souza.

His key responsibilities will include establishing strategic planning, governance principles and processes for the Cloud Solutions business unit. As director, he’ll set out project benchmarks and performance metrics, while implementing continuous improvement programs.

Joe Trepanier (Image credit: ASG)

"Joe has a very unique combination of skills that make him a valuable addition to any company,” said Souza. “He’s technically proficient and knowledgeable at a very high level. He’s a great communicator, with a calm manner that connects with and unites people. And within our new unit of ASG, he can do what he does best—set forth structure and processes that we can implement as we move forward. We’re very excited to have him on board.”

Of his top priorities at ASG, Trepanier lists setting up processes and best practices to ease project delivery to customers. “Setting up clear, repeatable processes and task ownership reduces stress and lost time," he explained. "This benefits everyone at ASG as well as the customer.”

While PMO team lead at Grass Valley, Trepanier was responsible for managing multiple product program teams from program inception to the end of the product lifecycle. In that role, he worked closely with Souza. “Claudia suggested it would be a great fit for me to bring structure and organizational process to ASG’s cloud initiative. I’m very happy to be at ASG, and I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of a great team.”