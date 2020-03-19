‘As Human as Possible’ (Inside Higher Ed)

"What weeks ago seemed unthinkable is now a reality for many professors: take all your courses online, suddenly and indefinitely, due to COVID-19. And while technical and other practical challenges abound for instructors in all fields, those in the humanities face some particular ones: creating virtual classroom environments that foster the deep and often intimate discussions that promote trust and learning."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Step one in delivering effective remote instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic is to realize the difference between online instruction and remote instruction. This Inside HigherEd piece does a great job of itemizing the difference with the context of humanities. One of the most important takeaways: manage expectations.