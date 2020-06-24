Arizona State U to Share Help with Remote Instruction in Free Online Conference (Campus Technology)

"Arizona State University is hosting a free two-day online conference to help all higher education faculty prepare remote courses for the fall. The event will run July 13-14. On the first day, the event will run from noon to 4:30 p.m. Pacific time; the second day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As everyone in higher ed now knows, remote instruction isn't easy. This two-day, free conference from Arizona State University is designed to help faculty prepare for the uncertain year ahead while also shoring up their approach to remote instruction.