"Arizona State University’s Global Freshman Academy was supposed to open up undergraduate education to thousands of students, but it never quite lived up to the hype."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Four years ago, when ASU's Global Freshman Academy launched in partnership with edX, there was a whole lot a fanfare around the idea of a MOOC-based degree program. After lackluster results, the school is shifting its approach.