Arista Debuts AV-over-IP Transmitter/Receiver Series

The What: Arista Corporation has announced the ARD-3002 AV-over-IP (AVoIP) Multi-Function Transmitter/Receiver Series. Incorporating the latest SDVoE uncompressed 4K/60 4:4:4 AVoIP core technology combined with Arista’s video conversion technology, the system's copper/fiber interface transmitters and receivers are designed to address complex requirements in the transmission, switching, and distribution of hybrid video signal sources over long distances.

The What Else: The new ARD-3002 supports a wide range of video formats, including HDMI, DVI-D, 3G-SDI, and 6G/12G-SDI. The ARD-3002 receiver has options to incorporate dual and quad HDMI/SDI outputs—enabling the system to fit into a wide range of application environments.

Like other products (ARD-3001) in the Arista IP Flash Caster family, the ARD-3002’s feature set includes HDMI 2.0, HDR video, windowing and audio downmixing, and audio embedding/de-embedding. The ARD-3002 provides multi-source video compositing capabilities for multi-view, picture-in-picture (PIP), and picture and picture capabilities (PAP) within the AV signal distribution system. The IP Flash Caster’s multi-source video compositing capability enables each receiver to combine multiple video sources onto a single display to accomplish PIP and PAP.

The Bottom Line: The various modules available for the ARD-3002 offer the following features: 4K transmitter with HDMI 2.0 loopback, a transmitter with legacy VGA input, a receiver with dual 4K HDMI 2.0 splitter output, a receiver with quad 4K HDMI 2.0 splitter output, and a receiver offering quad 3G-SDI splitter output.

Arista’s ARD-3002 IP Flash Caster Series for AVoIP carries an MSRP starting from $1,699. The system is expected to be available June 1, and can be seen at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C2800.