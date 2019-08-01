Arista Names Fishman as Vice President

Arista Corporation has appointed Martin E. Fishman to the newly created position of vice president. Fishman started with Arista on July 29 and will be stationed at company headquarters in Fremont, CA.

As vice president, Fishman will be responsible for Arista’s global sales and marketing, with a focus on the industrial PC and professional AV markets. This includes oversight of the company’s global OEM business, its ODM (original design manufacturing) operations, distribution, and management of the company’s value added resellers and system integrators.

Martin Fishman (Image credit: Arista Corporation)

Fishman brings a wealth of experience to his new position with Arista Corporation. Most recently, he spent 19 years as co-CEO and global vice president of sales and marketing at Portrait Displays of Pleasanton, CA. There, he developed strategies and executed global marketing and sales programs leading to worldwide expansion of strategic OEM customers, partners, and products. Prior to this, he served as the global VP for worldwide sales and marketing at Castlewood Systems, creators of the Castlewood ORB drive. As a result of the experience gained during these and other international positions, Fishman has developed a portfolio that encompasses strong management and sales skills with a focus on conceptualization, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

“I am delighted to be joining Arista and the many talented people that comprise this company," said Fishman. "Arista has a well-deserved reputation for innovative solutions to industrial computing requirements and its pro AV offerings speak volumes about the company’s understanding of digital signage, audio recording, and signal transfer. I look forward to digging in, getting my hands dirty, and developing the programs that will help promote the company’s many innovative initiatives.”

“All of us at Arista are glad to have Martin joining us," said Paul Shu, president of Arista Corporation. "He brings a thorough understanding of our industry and I believe adding him gives our company a fresh perspective that will help us grow the business and take our operations to the next level. All of us at Arista welcome him aboard.”