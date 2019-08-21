Are hybrid campuses higher ed’s future? (eCampus News)

"As 'nontraditional' students–those who have work or family obligations or who did not enroll in higher education straight from high school–grow in numbers, institutions are finding new and unique ways to meet their needs. Hybrid campuses are one way to support these nontraditional student groups in their quest for higher education."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the number of nontraditional students continues to rise, some schools are embracing new models to better support adult learners. Hybrid campuses offer co-working spaces and face-to-face support, offering online students a physical place they can access as needed, creating a deeper sense of community.