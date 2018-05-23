Aravind Yarlagadda Named QSC CTO and EVP, Product Development

QSC has hired Aravind Yarlagadda as its chief technology officer and executive vice president of product development. In this newly created role, Yarlagadda will oversee all aspects of product development for QSC.

Aravind Yarlagadda

Yarlagadda brings a rich career of multi-functional leadership in the high tech industry, with over 25 years of product development experience. Yarlagadda joins QSC from Schneider Electric, where he held senior executive roles in product management, research and development, marketing, strategic partnerships, and new business initiatives. Prior to his role at Schneider Electric, he held senior leadership roles at Invensys, Tyco, and Quest Software.

Yarlagadda holds a Bachelors of Engineering in Electronics and Instrumentation from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (India), a Masters in Computer Science from Texas A&M University, and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley.

“Over the past years, we have continued to make large investments into our product development organization, and as a result, we now have a sizeable organization poised for continued innovation. Aravind’s new role will allow us to organize product development as its own major function under one senior executive leader,” said Joe Pham, president and CEO, QSC. “We are delighted to have Aravind join the executive team and are confident that his experience and expertise will be invaluable as we expand our capabilities to support our next phase of growth.”

“I am very thrilled and honored to become a part of the QSC team, and to positively contribute to the QSC growth journey,” said Yarlagadda. “With the IT-AV convergence trend picking up, I am personally very excited to leverage enterprise technologies and unlock the new wave of disruption in the AV industry.”