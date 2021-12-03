There’s no shortage of products that offer format conversion among PCs and digital signage products. But Apantac builds a completely different kind of interface solution, one that leverages the flexibility of the smart display module (SDM) to make format conversion simple and seamless.

An Intel platform, SDM fits directly into the side of a monitor, making format conversion easy and integrated.

Up to 8K

SDM evolved from the OPS standard, which performed a similar function, but topped out at 1080p. Conversely, “SDM can serve 4K all the way up to 8K,” said Thomas Tang, Founder & President of Apantac.

Streamlined Strategy

In a large-scale video wall setup, a traditional approach to conversion would be cumbersome: an extra box on the side, an extra power supply, extra cabling. But Apantac SDM fits directly into the side or back of the display in a single cable for efficient installation. By reducing the number of parts involved in a system, you reduce potential points of failures. “The MTBF (mean time between failure), is much lower when there are less components,” said Tang.

Advantages You Can’t Ignore

Apantac SDM means maintenance is easier. Installation becomes easier too. If you were staging an event, you'd need multiple displays and different formats. With Apantac, you don’t have to stock every single display and a converter for every format—you simply let SMD do the work for you.

SDM Module & Format Variety

At InfoComm 2021, Apantac showcased several SDM modules: SDI, 12G, HDMI, NDI, HDBaseT, and SDVoE. Those popular formats cover all the bases—from baseband and AV over IP.

SDM comes in two different physical formats: large and small. Depending on the product you need to build and the use case you need to support, Apantac has an answer.

Evolving With SDVoE

As a member of the SDVoE (Software-Defined Video over Ethernet) network, Apantac uses their chip set, guaranteeing total compatibility. “There's SDVOE partners all over the world, and we will be interoperable,” Tang explained.

NDI & AV Over IP

The NDI AV-over-IP format is growing in popularity, and Apantac is proud to be a member of the NDI Alliance. “We built an NDI receiver into a SDM module that could fit into a display,” said Tang.

With its officially launch of the NDI SDM solution in 2021, Apantac is keeping an eye on the future of AV over IP.

For more information, visit apantac.com.