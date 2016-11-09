Announcing the 1st Annual “NewBay AV/IT College Standings” Nomination and Rankings

Get ready to nominate the most important HigherEd AV/IT technology spaces and solutions. This program is now OPEN.



NewBay Media editors recognize that technology supports specific pedagogies, campus culture and helps project school pride, not the other way around.

The editors have created the first of its kind, “AV/IT College Standings,” to help colleges and universities be recognized and ranked for its commitment to education first, while supporting student outcomes.

From our many interviews and case studies we’ve written, we understand that technology can be a large investment, but can also be a helpful recruiting tool. The “NewBay AV/IT College Standings 2017” is the first and only AV/IT technology ratings for colleges and universities to provide prospective students and parents to use during their evaluation process. Help your school be recognized for its forward-thinking technology. Digital natives are the workforce of the future; they are looking for a college experience that will provide hands-on training on the latest tools.

For decision-makers looking to get a technology approved for the upcoming budget, showing what the competition is doing can help sway minds. Just saying.

Show your #higherEd #edtech #AVITcollegeStandings

Nominate a school today!



Who Can Submit Nominations:

► College/University AV/IT managers, directors, admins, facilities managers, tech staff

► Technology Consultants and Integrators w/ permission from college/university

► Architectural Design Firms w/ permission from college/university

► Manufacturers w/ permission from college/university

Deadline for Submitting Nominations:

Online submission portal is open Dec. 15, 2016 — Closes January 15, 2017

Cost for Submission:

Nada. There is no cost to submit nominations—for anyone.

What Can Be Nominated:

From active learning classrooms, collaboration solutions, interactive digital solutions, student engagement technologies, immersive/experiential environments, sports locker rooms and stadiums to new building integration—you’ll see from the categories listed below that we think we’ve got the bases covered. Three submissions allowed (see below for details). The space/environment and/or technology solution must have been completed and in use during the 2015/2016 school year.

Keeping it Real:

This is an important ranking system, and we take it seriously. To ensure cousins, aunts and uncles are not submitting nominations and stuffing the ballots, we need to insist that your real work information is provided. PLUS, the highest rankings will have additional interviews done for case studies, so we need real information. Give credit where its due (and for potential follow up interviews), you must provide contact information for the main AV/IT person within the college/university. This will be the person who also gives permission for submissions from outside the university (i.e. consultants, manufactures, etc.). We also request contact info for any of the following teams that were involved: Technology Consultant, Architectural Designer, AV/IT Integrator—because everyone should share in the spotlight. Everyone will receive an email with the results.

What’s in It for You?

► Available in December—get inspired! Part 1: Inaugural AV/IT College Standings Guide. Editors show inspiring case studies, insightful features, and tips from expert judges on how to make your nomination stand out.

► NewBay AV/IT College Standings 2017 announced in March. Digital edition to follow with case studies and details on each ranking—just in time for prospective parents and students to plan their college tours.

SHOUT IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS!

► Colleges and universities among the standings can use the NewBay AV/IT College Standings 2017 logo to promote your school—anywhere you want. Download the digital edition, send a link, send emails, shout it on social media! Your college/university has made it into these important rankings.

► Consultants, architects, integrators, and manufacturers with a submitted nomination among the standings can use the NewBay AV/IT College Standings 2017 logo. Download the digital edition, send a link, send emails, shout it on social media, and more! Your installation has made it into these important rankings.

Voting/Final Judging Process:

Voting Public: Once submissions are closed, submissions will be made public for voting. The collective audience of NewBay Media AV/IT publications will receive an email to vote on the one nomination they feel is most worthy. The combined audience is more than 2 million individuals from colleges and universities, consultants, architects, integrators and manufacturers. Add social media shares to peers, and the number of voters is beyond huge. Again keeping it real: In order to vote, a real name, affiliation and email will be required. One vote per person. No cousins allowed! The name will NOT be associated with the vote cast.

Final Judging: NewBay Media editors and an independent panel of AV/IT industry experts will help break ties, and make decisions if a nomination would be better served in a different category.

The top 15 in each category will make it into the “NewBay AV/IT College Standings 2017” released in March 2017.

Submitting Your Nominations!

How Many Nominations You Can Submit:

Three, with one exception: We recognize that colleges and universities can have multiple schools, each with their own staff and budget. In this case, each school can submit up to three nominations. Consultants, architects, integrators, and manufactures can submit up to three nominations. (Not three per category or grouping—three submissions—period).

Spaces/Environments/Experience – Technology Solutions

Best Active Learning Classroom Technology Solutions

Best Wayfinding ExperienceStudent and/or Visitor Technology Solutions

Best Digital Signage SolutionStudent and/or Visitor Technology Solutions

Best Use of Interactive Digital Signage in a Public Space

Best In-classroom Collaboration Environment Technology Solutions

Best Videoconferencing Environment Technology Solutions

Best Freshman Student Engagement Solutions

Best Help Desk Integrated Technology Solutions

Best Auditorium AV/IT Technology Solutions

Best Theater and/or Live Event Space AV/IT Technology Solutions

Best Athletic Room and/or Sports Stadium AV/IT Technology Solutions

Best Huddle Space Technology Solutions

Best Faculty Meeting/Conference Room Technology Solutions

Best Common Space (e.g. Library, Study Spaces, Atrium, Cafeteria, Lobby, Outside, etc.) Technology Solutions

Best Immersive Environment Technology Solutions

Technology/Solution/Application Specific

Sometimes a specific technology can make a difference for one aspect of a campus or classroom which is why we are also providing the following categories. The solution must be tied to a specific environment or application in use at a specific college/university. Same rules apply as above. These categories are not meant for product write-ups.

Best Overall AV/IT Campus Integration

Best Classroom AV/IT Integration Solution

Best Transition of AV/IT Technology to the Cloud

Best Learning Management System Integration

Best Classroom Engagement Solution

Best Collaboration Solution

Best Lecture Capture Solution

Best Distance Learning Solution

Best Interactive Solution

Best Streaming Media Solution

Best Live Event Solution

Best Immersive Environment Technology Solution

Best Assistive Technology Solution

The Best Technology Integration In-Class and/or MOOC Curriculum

Best Technology Solution that has Increased Student Engagement

Best Technology Solution that has Increased Faculty Engagement

Best Integrated Emergency Notification Solution

Best Integrated Campus Safety Solution

A Peek on What to Have Ready for Submitting Your Nominations

There will be more detail on the actual submission form, but if you want to get a head start, check out some of the requirements below:

Spaces/Environments/Experience

► Description of room/space or overall environment technology is implemented (250 words or less):

► Mission for implementing this particular technology (250 words or less):

► How does the technology support and/or enhance the mission? How is it used? (250 words or less):

► College/University Success Story: (500 words or less)

► Top five technologies used (brand, type, short description):

Technology/Solution/Application Specific

Sometimes a specific technology can make a difference for one aspect of a campus or classroom which is why we are also providing the following categories. The solution must be tied to a specific environment or application in use at a specific college/university. Same rules apply as above. These categories are not meant for product write-ups.

► Description of technology / application: (250 words or less)

► Room or Environment in use: (Brief sentence)

► College/University Success Story: (500 words or less)

► Up to five technologies used for application (brand, product/solution type):

PHOTOGRAPHY:

Upload up to five high resolution photographs of the space/environment described.

IMPORTANT:By uploading photos, you guarantee you have full rights to submit this photography for publication. Do not upload any photographs you do not have full legal rights to submit for publication. If there are people in the photographs, you will have ensured you have their permission. Content displayed on screens cannot be copyrighted (e.g. no Hollywood movies, or major league sports teams).

TIPS: Photographs help voters and judges visualize–make sure you show your best! Remember this is about the environment then the technology. Submit photos of overall space described. Technology shots help too if it helps illustrate your point.

Make sure you have the photo credit needed!

The Info

Formal Name of College or University (plus school if applicable):

City, State:

Number of Students:

You will be asked to provide contact information for:

MUST: Contact info for person filling out form (this could be a PR person)

MUST: Main AV/IT contact at college/university (also the person that has approved outside contractors or manufacturers to submit on their behalf).

If any of the following were involved in the success of the installation, please provide info (optional):

AV/IT Technology Consultant

Architectural Design Firm

Integration Firm

Looking forward to seeing your inspirational higherEd AV/IT College

For questions contact NewBay Media editors:

Margot Douaihy: mdouaihy@nbmedia.com

David Keene: jdavidkeene@gmail.com