Angekis Release Suspended Ceiling Microphone Systems

The What: Angekis Technology has released new ceiling microphone systems—the ASP-C-01 and ASP-C-02—designed for providing all-round audio in video conferencing and production environments.

[The Integration Guide to Conferencing and Collaboration]

Angekis ASP-C-01 (Image credit: Angekis Technology)

The What Else: Both the ASP-C-01 and ASP-C-02 systems include two of Angekis’ ceiling microphones and an alternative processor. The ASP-C-01 feature set means it can be used in both video conferencing and live production applications due to its type-b USB and REC outputs. The ASP-C-02 is only optimized for video conferencing as it only features a USB output. Both systems are equipped to intake two suspended ceiling microphones and output to two external speakers; however, the ASP-C-01 can also intake one wireless microphone, a sound console, and output to a recording system.

The Bottom Line: Angekis says both processors can guarantee excellent audio quality due to the processing technologies they feature: adaptive echo cancellation, noise suppression, speech gain adjustment, and smart mixing. The front panel of both systems allows for simple user management of the connected microphones and speakers using adjustable knobs. The volume levels for each connected microphone and speaker can be adjusted individually using the knobs, plus on the ASP-C-01, users can adjust sound levels for the REC output and AEC In and Out.