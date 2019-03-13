Analysis: Is Higher Ed Ready for the Tech Expectations of the Teens of 2022? (EdSurge)

"One overused catchphrase in education is that learning should be 'student-centered.' But what if we took that to its logical conclusion and also made it the goal of our education technology predictions?"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The tech-savvy teens of today will become the higher ed students of tomorrow, and their expectations for prospective institutions will likely be colored by their K-12 and consumer technology experiences. From pervasive virtual assistants to classroom-based explorations in extended reality, EdSurge makes some educated guesses about where campus tech is headed.