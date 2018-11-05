An Online Mentoring Model That Works (Faculty Focus)

"Recent findings indicate that higher education enrollment is being outpaced by online enrollments while overall enrollment in higher education has declined over the last three years. Data analyzed from the U.S. Department of Education confirm that enrollment in online courses in higher education has more than tripled in the years from 2002 to 2014: 2002, 1.6 million; 2014, 5.8 million"—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When learning online, the quality of the connection with the instructor is different than face to face courses, but it plays a critically important role. Read how an effective mentorship model can take online learning to the next level.