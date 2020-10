"In a move that could signal the beginning of a significant shift for its business model, publisher Elsevier has agreed to its first 'read-and-publish' deal with a national consortium of universities and research institutions in Norway."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, this is a very big deal for open access. Many higher ed stakeholders and librarians hope this model will lower subscription costs while supporting open-access resources.