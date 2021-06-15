AMX by Harman Strengthens Enova DGX 100 Enclosures

The What: Harman Professional Solutions is enhancing its secure 4K60 4:4:4 distance transport switching solution with the release of four new AMX by Harman DXLink 4K60 Fiber input/output (I/O) boards, transmitters and receivers.

The new fiber modules strengthen security and support for extended distances and are fully compatible with AMX Enova DGX 100 Series enclosures. This offers a simple upgrade of existing systems to the most secure, highest-quality technology without investing in an entirely new system architecture. These new modules accompany the twisted pair boards, endpoints and Enova DGX enclosures released previously.

The What Else: Government entities, universities, casinos and other security-focused installations will benefit by using the new DGX 4K60 fiber products. Previously, high-security operations had to settle for either reduced resolutions over a single fiber connection or full resolution over multiple fiber runs.

The new 4K60 fiber models extend the AMX DGX commitment to providing a simplified setup and configuration process. When installed, these products will be auto-configured, and settings can be easily applied using the Enova DGX web-based configuration tool. Additionally, while reliability and redundancy are key pillars of the Enova DGX ecosystem, field maintenance is also simple with hot-swappable cards that ensure zero downtime to the rest of the installation.

The Bottom Line: The new DGX 4K60 products offer 4K 4:4:4 video at 60 fps over a single fiber-optic cable, providing uncompromised image quality in critical applications like government operations centers and hospitals where every pixel matters.