AmpliVox Rolls Out Adjustable ADA Compliant Workstation

The What: AmpliVox Sound Systems has introduced the new Crescent Digital Adjustable ADA Workstation with a large work surface and digital height control to make it easy for workers to switch from sitting to standing throughout their work day. The workstation is also compliant with the standards of the American with Disabilities Act to accommodate workers in wheelchairs.

The What Else: The AmpliVox Crescent Adjustable Workstation makes it easy to switch from sitting to standing and back to sitting with an intelligent digital control that can be programmed to remember height settings. It even has visual reminders for the worker to switch height positions periodically.

Amplivox says the SD5430 Crescent Workstation has a multitude of worker-friendly features including a large, 54-inch x 30-inch work surface to holds all of the users' equipment and projects and whisper-quiet motors, heavy lifting capacity, and stable frame with leveling guides.

The Bottom Line: The AmpliVox Crescent Adjustable Workstation adjusts from 24- to 49-inches with intuitive electronic control paddle, and has a 1.25-inch tabletop to hold up to 325 lbs. The product comes with a six-year warranty.