Amid coronavirus outbreak, tech keeps students connected — for good or ill (EdScoop)

"The spread of the coronavirus — which has infected more that 75,000 people around the world and killed more than 2,000 since its outbreak in December — has kicked university officials into high gear as they work quickly to put policies and programs in place to keep students safe. And in the face of this epidemic, technology has become a critical tool to keep students connected to their education and appraised of the latest information about the spread of the disease and what steps universities are taking to ensure their campus communities remain healthy."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, schools are turning to technology to keep students in the loop and keep campuses safe. However, tech is also being used to spread misinformation and the posting of insensitive content on social media.