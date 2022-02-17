AMD Solutions Fuel Synthestruct's Project Creation

Synthestruct (aka Ginger Leigh) turned to the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor and the AMD Radeon PRO W5700 graphics card to ensure that project creation and delivery would continue to happen smoothly.

Leigh, who creates all her work under her artist name Synthestruct, has earned a reputation for connecting people with immersive audio visual experiences. In doing so, Synthestruct harnesses the power of real-time graphical engines.

Initially, Synthestruct relied on a gaming laptop for all her content creation needs. She soon found that rendering multimedia projects--especially CG animations--required significant hardware resources and that processing power was lagging. On top of Synthestruct's system hardware foundation was a robust suite of creator application software including TouchDesigner and Notch (visual programming environments for real-time interactive media content), Ableton Live (music production, creation and performance), ZBrush (digital sculpting tool), Blender (3D digital content creation) and Adobe Creative Cloud. Synthestruct's laptop was being taxed by doing more than ever which created productivity and multitasking bottlenecks.

The sheer processing power necessary to drive these multiple software applications and to generate real-time content was fast becoming mission critical. To ensure that project creation and delivery would continue to happen smoothly, Synthestruct needed the right technology partner with whom she could collaborate to deliver for herself and her audiences.

That search led to AMD, which contributed its deep experience in driving innovation in high performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies--long the building blocks for immersive platforms. Synthestruct's solution was a customized workstation with the latest in processing and professional graphics solutions from AMD. To accelerate her creative work, Synthestruct powered her workflows with the Ryzen 9 3900X-a well-rounded AMD processor with great performance in creator applications.