"Amazon has officially named Long Island City, in Queens, New York, and Arlington, Virginia, as the homes of its new headquarters, according to a company press release."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

By co-locating its new headquarters, Amazon isn't just tapping in to talent in two major U.S. cities — it will also benefit from the large number of higher ed institutions in the New York and Washington DC areas.