Atlona Hires Kathryn Cordina

Continuing to add experienced talent to address accelerating growth, Atlona has hired Kathryn Cordina as business development manager for the Western United States. Reporting to Atlona's director of business development and strategic alliances Michael Crisci, Cordina is responsible for building and strengthening relationships and partnerships to cultivate business opportunities in the region.

Cordina’s experience in the AV industry began more than two decades ago with her first of two stints in progressively senior sales roles at AMX. She most recently served as a business development manager at Barco, and has also worked on the channel side of the business as a regional sales manager for manufacturers’ representative firm Sapphire Marketing. She will continue to be based in the Dallas, TX area.

Cordina highlights Atlona’s leadership in embracing the full potential of the convergence of AV and IT as a reason she was attracted to the company. “Having worked in the AV industry for a long time, I’ve experienced many technology transitions, including the shifts from analog to digital and from SD to HD,” she said. “The move to AV over IP is even more significant, as it changes the conversation away from just focusing on hardware towards agile solutions that truly work within the networking world to enhance enterprises."

In addition to enabling new flexibility and efficiencies, Cordina adds that convergence also creates new opportunities for customers, vendors, and integrators—such as the incorporation of AV-driven elements into education to motivate and engage students.

“While many in the AV industry are still focused on selling boxes, Atlona is on the cutting edge of looking at the future of AV from the network perspective,” said Cordina. “I’m excited to help them bring that vision to the market.”

“Kathryn’s AV experience and dedication to customer service have helped her build strong, trusted relationships in the industry, and will be valuable assets for Atlona as we continue to expand our market share and develop new opportunities for our innovations,” said Crisci. “We’re pleased to welcome her to the team.”