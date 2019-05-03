Almo's Warren Chaiken Receives 2019 Top Leadership Award

Warren Chaiken, president and CEO of Almo Corporation, has received a Philadelphia Inquirer 2019 Top Leadership Award for Mid-Sized Companies.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the Top Leadership Award solely because it’s based on the responses from our employees. This award is a reflection of our culture, a culture we’ve defined as Almo FIIT: family, integrity, innovation, and teamwork," said Chaiken. “The Almo FIIT way of doing business is what makes us different and successful as an organization. Our priority is and always has been caring for our employees and their families—and this philosophy extends to every one of our business partners.”

Earlier this year, Almo earned a 2019 Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplace award, marking the sixth time that Almo Corporation has been listed as a leader in the mid-size business category on the Top Workplace list.