Almo Professional A/V E4 Event in Dallas Oct. 18

Almo Professional A/V is concluding its 2016 E4 AV Tour in Dallas, TX on October 18. The final event of the year arrives full of InfoComm CTS-accredited courses and workshops, and is entirely free—including parking—for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners.

According to Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V, Almo is the first distributor to offer a live streamed course where viewers can earn InfoComm CTS renewal units. “Those unable to attend E4 Dallas can simply login and stream the keynote live from Facebook, then take a quiz afterwards to become eligible to receive renewal unit credits for their participation.

“E4 Dallas is a must-attend event for resellers, integrators, and consultants in the area on October 18. It’s a VIP pass, with complete access to high-caliber educational sessions, uninterrupted time with manufacturers, and a full day of networking with AV professionals. This one day alone could easily change the future for our partners by giving them business-changing ideas and direction for new growth and revenue.”

CTS-Certified Sessions and E4 Experience Workshops:

• Solid State Light Source Technology (0.5 RU)

• Installation Issues for Converged AV/IT Systems (1 RU)

• Encouraging Interaction in the World of “Me”: Using Interactive LCDs for Productivity (1 RU)

• OLED: The Curve of the Future (1 RU)

• Designing Commercial Audio Systems for Maximum Performance and Profit (1 RU)

• The Great Outdoors: High Bright, Outdoor, and Weatherized Displays Defined (Dallas Only) (1 RU)

• Dante Audio Networking Fundamentals (1 RU)

• The Planar LED, LCD, and 4K Image Experience (1 RU)

• E4 Experience Workshop: Design a Huddle Space with Barco’s ClickShare (1 RU)

• E4 Experience Workshop: Media Players – Beyond the Basics using BrightSign’s BrightAuthor software (1 RU)

E4 Dallas will also feature Samsung’s exclusive showcase room with a creative mix of indoor Smart LED signage, semi-outdoor high ambient light displays for storefronts, outdoor displays certified to withstand the elements, a video wall made with seamless tiling and embedded System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, an interactive 82-inch E-Board display solution, a mirror display, and products from the new Samsung 4K display series.

E4 Dallas is October 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.