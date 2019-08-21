Almo Brings Leadership and Learning Together for Upcoming E4 Event

Almo Professional A/V has opened registration for the Fall 2019 E4 Experiences, coming to the New York Metro Area on September 25 and Atlanta on October 15.

(Image credit: Almo)

This fall marks the 10-year anniversary of the E4 platform, which the company says has grown 500 percent since the inaugural event in the fall of 2009. The fall E4 Experiences will include more than 40 manufacturing exhibitors, courses led by industry experts, and special autograph sessions with local professional athletes. Attendees who take advantage of on-site education will be eligible to earn AVIXA CTS RUs.

“It has been exceptional to watch the E4 format blossom over the last 10 years into an experience that AV resellers and integrators cannot and will not miss,” explained Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing and communications for Almo Corp. “Our attendees rely on E4 for local connections, as a way to earn free, high quality industry education, and to see the latest AV gear, especially if they are unable to travel to major industry trade shows."

"We also like to host a local celebrity at every E4 Experience and we are looking forward to having Lawrence Taylor and Spud Webb join us this fall," she added. :We are expecting a record-breaking crowd at our New York Metro E4 Experience, which will include both manufacturer and channel partners who were at our original event 10 years ago.”

For more information, visit www.e4experience.com.