Almo Acquires NewComm Distributing

Almo Professional A/V has acquired certain assets of NewComm Distributing, the distribution arm of manufacturing representative, NewComm Technologies.

As a result of the acquisition, Almo Pro A/V is now sourcing all of NewComm’s ClearOne inventory, while giving former NewComm customers access to Almo Pro A/V’s more than 60 AV brands, nine warehouse locations, Sound Options dedicated audio sourcing and technical engineering group, and revenue-generating Managed Services.

[Almo's Sam Taylor Discusses the Company's History and Continued Expansion]

“This acquisition offers benefits for both our existing partners as well as former NewComm customers,” explained Rob Ziv, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “Our existing partners now have a larger quantity of inventory to access in different locations throughout the nation. At the same time, former NewComm customers can now take advantage of all Almo Pro A/V has to offer to increase profits and margins—such as products from the top AV brands—and business-expanding services like content creation for digital signage, sourcing labor, control systems, ClearOne DSP mixer programming, and bandwidth service.”

“When we made the business decision to exit distribution, we wanted to make sure our customers would be taken care of by a reliable, well-stocked and technically-astute distributor,” added Alex Schouten, sales and dealer communication for NewComm Distributing. “Almo Pro A/V has a proven, secure path for these resellers and integrators with the benefit of ongoing opportunities for growth and profitability in the future.”