Alltek Technology Corp. Joins SDVoE Alliance as a Contributing Member

Alltek Technology Corp., a communication components distributor and solution provider with offices throughout China, has joined the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing member.

“As a long-standing distributor for Semtech BlueRiver chipsets and complementary technologies, we have invested to help build the market for SDVoE in China,” said Frank Zhong, product manager at Alltek. “We are proud to join the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing member and look forward to continued collaboration with our many SDVoE Alliance member customers.”

“Alltek recognized the potential of the BlueRiver technology in the early days and has grown to be a lead partner for SDVoE ecosystem development in China,” said Charles Dobson, director of development for the SDVoE Alliance. “Manufacturers value Alltek’s full range of design services and technical support and we all appreciate their participation in tradeshows and other events supporting SDVoE throughout China.”