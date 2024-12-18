Alfalite Launches MATIX LED Technology

Alfalite launched its new MATIX AlfaCOB and AlfaMIP technology for high-resolution and high-brightness applications. The MATIX AlfaCOB and AlfaMIP process involves encapsulating the LED module entirely with multiple layers of advanced protective and optical materials, covering the PCB surface with flip-chip-mounted LED diodes.

MATIX COB and MIP offers reduced glare and reflection, enhanced impact and chemical resistance, and liquid protection. It also features an extended viewing angle of 175 degrees (horizontal and vertical), ESD protection > 10kV, improved thermal dissipation, and superior color and luminance uniformity.

The technology minimizes light distortion at module and panel junctions without compromising chip brightness or causing discoloration from heavy use. It includes UltraBlack contrast for optimal black levels, Blue Light Comfort certification, and short repair time.

Alfalite also unveiled its Neopix series and UHD Finepix Series. Neopix, the brand’s flagship product, features MATIX technology. Available in five pixel pitches—1.5mm, 1.9mm, 2.6mm, 2.9HBmm, and 3.9HBmm—Neopix is a panel designed for high-resolution needs in rental, broadcast, and virtual production environments. The UHD Finepix Series is designed for critical missions in Control Rooms, Corporate, Broadcast, and Entertainment, the UHD Finepix panels are available in five pixel pitches (0.6mm, 0.9mm, 1.2mm, 1.5mm, and 1.8mm) and are built with Alfalite-designed AlfaCOB or AlfaMIP for MicroLED assembly. Optional redundant power supplies and receiver cards are available.