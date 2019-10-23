Alexis La Broi Joins VER

VER has hired Alexis La Broi,, CTS, CMP as its director of Sales for the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan market and the New England market. La Broi will personally develop partnerships with its customers in staging and hotels, as well as provide leadership and support for the VER sales team across both areas.

Alexis La Broi, CTS, CMP

“We are very excited to have Alexis join VER and provide guidance and support for our team in these critically important markets,” said Eileen Valois, senior vice president of market strategy for PRG and VER. “As we focus our efforts on the legacy mission of VER—to provide best in class production equipment and solutions to our partners in the hotel, staging, and production industry—we believe that the experience and commitment to service that Alexis is known for will play a vital role in that mission and our goal to meet the needs of our customers and exceed their expectations.”

La Broi was most recently a systems consultant at Avitecture and previously held the regional sales manager position at Media Vision and the director of sales position with PSAV at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

La Broi was inducted into the SCN Hall of Fame in 2018 and currently volunteers as a local leader for the AVIXA Women’s Council and as a board member for Integrate Baltimore. She also served on AVIXA’s Leadership Search Committee from 2015 - 2018.