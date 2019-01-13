AKG Debuts Secure Digital Wireless Systems

The What: AKG's new DMS100 and DMS300 professional digital wireless systems combine 2.4GHz operation with signature AKG sound quality to deliver crisp, studio-quality sound with advanced security features and extended battery life.

The eight-channel DMS300 and four-channel DMS100 are available in two configurations: a high-quality, AKG handheld microphone or an instrument- or headset-ready body pack.

The What Else: AKG says DMS systems were designed from the ground up for intuitive operation, with push-button channel pairing and color-coding for easy identification. Adaptive channel selection takes the guesswork out of locating available wireless channels, and DMS300 features a high-resolution front-panel LCD screen that allows for easy setup, monitoring, and control. Up to four DMS100 and up to eight DMS300 systems can be synced and used simultaneously.

DMS handheld transmitters feature an authentic AKG microphone capsule and acoustical engineering, and both the handheld transmitter and body pack offer 24-bit, 48kHz resolution and a linear frequency response. The body pack is instrument ready or can be used with optional AKG headsets or clip-on mics.

AKG DMS digital wireless systems operate in the 2.4GHz band, a global license-free space, avoiding the interference found in traditional analog wireless systems. Built-in advanced AES 256-bit encryption protects the signal and keeps wireless audio communications private, making DMS systems a fit for confidential corporate or government settings.

The Bottom Line: Offering 24-bit/48 kHz uncompressed audio coding, ultra-low latency and signal security provided by AES 256-bit encryption, DMS digital wireless systems deliver exceptional performance for singers, instrumentalists and presenters, according to the company.

AKG DMS300 and DMS100 professional digital wireless systems will be available in Q2 2019.