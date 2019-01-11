AI's Impact on Ed Tech (Campus Technology)

"In 2015, when Georgia Institute of Technology professor Ashok Goel experimented with using an artificial intelligence-based teaching assistant called "Jill Watson" to answer students' questions in online forums, it opened a lot of eyes to the potential of AI on campus. But there remained a lot of well-founded skepticism about how algorithms would be deployed."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Machine learning is being incorporated more and more into edtech products, from the LMS to recruitment tools. The usage (and usefulness) of AI in higher ed can only increase from here — read about the influence it has already had and where it will likely push edtech in the future.