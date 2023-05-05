AIMS Welcomes Colorlight and Media Links as New Members

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has added Colorlight and Media Links as its newest members. Both companies formally joined AIMS during the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"We couldn't be more excited to name Colorlight and Media Links as the newest AIMS members," said Andrew Starks, an AIMS board of directors member and director of product management for Macnica. "With their extensive IP media transport experience in both broadcasting and Pro AV applications, all three companies will help us drive the adoption of IP and our IPMX proposed set of open standards and specifications in new markets."

Colorlight offers video processors, LED control systems, and media servers that have been widely adopted for live events, film and TV, exhibitions, meeting rooms, digital signage, and more. The company is committed to meeting emerging requirements of the UHD video industry through constant technological innovation and convergence.

"Our solutions are widely deployed in a variety of Pro AV environments, where video-over-IP is quickly becoming the prevailing infrastructure," said Jimmy He, VP of Colorlight. "With IPMX set to become the core of that infrastructure, there couldn't be a better time for Colorlight to join the alliance and help bring interoperability to a range of applications."

Established in 1993 in Kawasaki, Japan, the Media Links IP Ecosystem delivers a range of media transport capabilities for news, entertainment and sports to audiences across the globe. Its IP solution portfolio includes media gateways, modular transport platforms, aggregation/core switches and management control software supporting the full gamut of video, audio and data formats and bandwidths.

"Media Links has been at the forefront of the rapid transition to IP-based media processing," said Gill Payne, Marketing Manager of Media Links. "We have many years of IP experience and a really good appreciation of interoperability challenges, and look forward toward working together with AIMS and its members to address them."