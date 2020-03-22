AES Helps “Socially Distancing” Members Worldwide Listen, Learn, and Connect

With a global pandemic forcing much of the world into isolation from their normal daily routines and interactions, the Audio Engineering Society (AES) recognizes that this is a particularly difficult time for many people in the pro AV industry; cancellations and uncertainties are disrupting events and projects around which industry professionals have purposed their lives, livelihoods and professional development.

The AES is providing its worldwide membership with a host of educational, insightful, and engaging resources that let audio professionals, students and educators “Listen, Learn, and Connect” with industry luminaries, mentors, and their peers.

For non-members, AES is making a three-month membership available for $25 for those joining between now and the end of March. New, current, and past members can opt to receive 15 months of AES membership for the price of 12 at the annual rate of $125. Both offers expire March 31. Regardless of their renewal date, current members can extend their membership by an additional 15 months with this offer.

AES is encouraging its members to utilize their free virtual access to AES’s exclusive resources, including thousands of searchable articles in the AES E-Library, the Journal of the Audio Engineering Society, AES Live: Videos, Section News and Reports, Social Media, and much more.

AES further encourages its members to take the time to create or update their member profile and make it searchable to further enable the audio community to come together and share knowledge and resources.

The AES Headquarters staff can be reached at membership@aes.org or +1 212-661-8528.

