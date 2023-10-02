Advanced Systems Group Acquires Audio Intervisual Design

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has acquired the assets of Audio Intervisual Design (AID). “Since launching Advanced Systems Group over 25 years ago, Audio Intervisual Design has been an esteemed competitor and a leading provider of tools for the creative community,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG founder and president. “ASG stands to deliver even more to our customers in audio, video, data, and cloud production by merging our respective strengths.”

AID has built a reputation for film, streaming, broadcast, and music recording studios across the nation. AID brings to ASG many specialized technology partners and a long history of involvement with Dolby Atmos facilities all over the world.

ASG serves the industry with consulting, design, systems integration, professional services, and managed services including embedded teams that help operate and maintain production, post-production, and creative, for some of the largest companies in the world. AID’s expertise complements ASG’s holistic approach to serving the media and entertainment industry giving ASG well-rounded capabilities to offer clients one place to discover, design, and build workflows across the entire media supply chain.

With the combined strengths of ASG and AID, the industry will benefit from a top services provider covering the entire media technology lifecycle, delivering even deeper expertise in supporting Dolby Atmos, color grading, screening, and editorial rooms, dubbing stages, film projection, teleconferencing, and full recording studios.

“Since AID was founded in 1984, we have taken the position to best represent our clients in their efforts to succeed in a world with uber-fast technology changes. Being acquired by ASG, a company we’ve long respected, provides many resources we’ve dreamed of having. The time was right, and ASG was the right partner for this major move," said AID President Jim Pace. Jim is known for being behind some of the most innovative audio projects in the industry and will be joining ASG as part of this transition.