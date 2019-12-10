Adult Learning Worldwide Not Keeping Pace with Need (Campus Technology)

"A worldwide study of adult learning has found that those who most need it have the greatest trouble getting it. According to a report on the research, adults (defined as people over the age of 15) with disabilities, who are older, who are refugees or migrants, who live in areas of conflict, who are part of minority groups or other disadvantaged segments of society are 'particularly under-represented' in education programs intended to deliver lifelong learning opportunities."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Unfortunately, adult learning is facing some serious hurdles. Many of those who could benefit the most have the greatest barriers to access. Campus Technology shares some recommendations to shift this trend.