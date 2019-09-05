Adult Learners Need Their Own EdTech Tools, Ed Department Report Finds (EdSurge)

" To help adult learners, edtech tools should be designed for their needs and goals, support them in virtually communicating with instructors and classmates and offer them a smooth mobile experience, according to a new report published on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Adult learners come with their own specific sets of needs, and we need to make sure they have edtech tools tailored to those needs that support them fully, foregrounding flexibility and connection.