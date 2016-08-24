Adspace Networks Enlists SessionM to Gain Insights

Adspace Networks announced that it has begun working with SessionM to gain detailed insights into consumer awareness, recall and purchase intent among those who have seen ads on the Adspace network of screens.



SessionM is a real-time engagement platform that allows marketers to interact with customers in an environment at the precise moment of experience delivery. This mobile-first platform enables real-time survey delivery in targeted locations at scale. Surveys are served via mobile geotargeting technology to shoppers who have visited an Adspace mall. Results have demonstrated significant increases in key metrics.

A major department store enlisted Adspace to showcase the summer launch of an exclusive designer clothing line in an effort to drive store visitation and purchase in select markets across the country. The campaign generated a 70% lift in visitation, and 65% of those who saw the ad made a purchase that same day.

A millennial-focused cable network capitalized on Adspace’s mass reach of the network's target audience to promote their newest drama series in an effort to drive awareness and tune-in among female viewers. The network saw a 53% increase in awareness of the series, with 74% of those who saw the ad saying they planned to watch the show.

"Our relationship with SessionM provides us with the ROI that advertisers and agencies want to see in determining where to spend their ad dollars in today's highly competitive video ecosystem," said Amanda Sheplee, SVP Marketing, Adspace. "We all intuitively know that it's beneficial to reach on-the-go consumers with impactful messages near point-of-purchase, and now the SessionM data provides the quantitative layer that proves the effectiveness of such ads."