Adjusting to the Reality of Remote Learning (The EvoLLLution)

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities across North America have moved their face-to-face courses and programs online with lightning speed. This transition to remote learning has allowed learners to finish out their semesters, stay on track with their degrees and retain a semblance of normality in an abnormal time."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed institutions are doing their best to adjust to their new normal, but the mid-semester transition from face-to-face learning to remote instruction has not been easy. Read how this new model is impacting the entire campus community, including faculty, staff, and students.