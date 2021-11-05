Adaptable Hybrid AV/IT Ecosystems Webcast — Nov. 17

Adaptable Hybrid AV/IT Ecosystems is a must-attend for AV/IT managers and directors, technology integrators and CIOs in corporate, government and higher education.

Wednesday, November 17 at 2:00 p.m. ET, join content director of AV Technology and webcast moderator, Cindy Davis and five industry panelists as they discuss how to create seamless and intuitive hybrid working and learning environments.

Industry norms are discussed and challenged in the quest to achieve an adaptable AV/IT ecosystem. A rallying cry for many years; this past 20 months has punctuated the need for adaptability for multiple appliances, devices, and systems to work together. Networked AV/IT, AVoIP, SDVoE, Dante, AES, SoC, and more have taken on a new urgency.

+ Audio, video and IT standards and interoperability

+ Enterprise- and campus-wide systems

+ Expanded role of scheduling software and endpoints

+ In-room AV, audio, cameras, displays, collaboration, and streaming

+ Ensuring parity on the far side – high-quality audio, video, lighting, and connectivity

Panelists:

Ken Eagle, vice president of Technology at Hall Technologies

Christopher Jaynes, founder, and CTO at Mersive

Gil Lopez, associate principal at Shen Milsom & Wilke

Victoria Sanville, national sales manager, Government and Education at LG Electronics

Holger Stoltze, senior director of Technical Sales and Marketing at Yamaha UC

Moderator: Cindy Davis, content director of AV Technology