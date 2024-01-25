Adamson Unveils Its "Future of High-Performance Audio"

Adamson launched the VGt line array system, designed with Adamson's patented mid-range technology. Combined with onboard class-D amplification, redundant and daisy-chainable Milan AVB, and comprehensive DSP, VGt delivers high-quality sound and clarity while maintaining a surprisingly compact size and weight.

VGt offers variable low-frequency coverage patterns. Users can choose from various cardioid or non-cardioid configurations to tailor sound coverage precisely to their needs. The Autolock rigging system streamlines the installation process by allowing a single technician to quickly and safely set up an entire system.

[I Love It Loud: The Evolution of Loudspeakers]

VGt is more than a standalone product—it's part of a comprehensive ecosystem. Adamson’s Optimization feature ensures broad-band coverage correction without adding any latency. Using the ArrayIntelligence software allows for seamless combination of VGt with CS-Series, while the Adamson Bridge closes the gap to integrate all legacy ground amplified systems.

The dolly design optimizes truck space and includes a flat-top platform option for additional stacking flexibility, accommodating both three-high and four-high dolly configurations.



With energy efficient and lightweight electronics in each loudspeaker, rack-space is drastically reduced. As an example, an array of 18 VGt require four rack units, and only six power and network homeruns. In contrast, current rack amplified arrays similar in size, require more than 20 rack units and offer less headroom and control. As speaker cables are virtually eliminated in VGt there is no speaker cable loss and even long home runs are possible without impacting quality. By getting rid of most rack space and transporting all space consuming accessories on the dolly, VGt forms the tightest truck pack possible, reducing environmental impact.

[25 Esports Products for the Win in 2024]

An underhang bracket expands VGt's functionality, allowing users to fly CS10 under the VGt. It also doubles as a pull-back frame and a secure point for the array during harsh weather conditions.