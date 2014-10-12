ADA and Digital Signage Webinar Tuesday

Accessibility and inclusivity are keys to getting digital signage right. On Tuesday, Oct. 14th at 2pm Eastern time, a special Webinar with industry expert Mike Luttrell will guide digital signage and AV professionals through the most recent ADA (American with Disabilities Act) guidelines. Lutrell will conduct a basic review of guidelines such as height and depth requirements for Displays and how they will affect applications. He will also cover the more complicated topics of accessibility, including hardware and software options, equipment considerations and review common digital signage applications and how they are affected.

Register for the Webinar here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1043069

Mike Luttrell, Sales Application Engineer at Peerless-AV

The Webinar will be hosted by NewBay Media's Digital Signage magazine, and is Sponsored by Peerless-AV. NewBay Media Executive Editor David Keene will moderate.

Mike Luttrell is Sales Application Engineer, at Peerless-AV. Luttrell has over 18 years of experience, having served as an installer, systems programmer, sales engineer and project manager. In his current role, Luttrell provides installer training, consultation and application engineering, along with system integration expertise, utilizing a wide range of Peerless-AV products.