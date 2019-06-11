Active learning relies on experience more than space (University Business)

"'Classrooms aren’t designed to fit classes.'

That age-old problem is why Kyle Bowen, director of education technology at The Pennsylvania State University, has been focusing on experiences rather than on spaces as that institution’s new rooms are designed."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Often, when designing classrooms, we focus on the space itself. Read how shifting the focus to experiences has helped Penn State create active learning environments that encourage students to embark on new forms of exploration.