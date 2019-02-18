Across the Country, Universities Are Answering the Call for Innovation (EdSurge)

"On the heels of strong job numbers and low unemployment throughout 2018, the hiring outlook for the year ahead maintains that momentum. Job creation continues to be up, with the U.S. labor department just last week reporting a record 7.3 million job openings in December 2018 and payroll growth at its highest since 2015."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The job market is shifting, leaving skills gaps in its wake. To fill those gaps, higher ed needs to get creative, tapping into the power of innovation to insure success for students once they've stepped outside the classroom.