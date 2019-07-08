Acquiring e-books for college and university libraries (University Business)

"When the library at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland purchased e-books in the past, the vast majority of titles would end up sitting on e-shelves untouched, a three-year study showed. But after library administrators adopted a demand-driven system for acquiring the materials, virtually all the new e-books were being read."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If e-books are going unused at your institution, it might be time to change your approach to acquisitions. University Business walks us through two popular methods for connecting students with content.