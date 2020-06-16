Academic Advising in a Pandemic and Beyond (Inside Higher Ed)

"With little warning, colleges and universities had to move from classroom to online instruction this spring. No doubt, it will take quite some time to determine the impact of this type of instruction on student learning. This pandemic will, however, force institutions of higher education to examine just what is most crucial to achieve their missions."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has done more than simply change the delivery method of an institution's courses — it has touched every part of campus operations and student life. At least for the moment, higher education is in a new reality. How should these changes impact academic advising, beyond fully embracing online mentorship? Inside Higher Ed takes a look.