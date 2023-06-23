Absen Opens New West Coast Office and Experience Center

Absen recently celebrated the grand opening of its new West Coast office in Walnut, CA, just outside Los Angeles. This strategic move allows Absen to cater to the growing demands of customers in the western United States with enhanced speed and personalized services. As the second-largest city in the United States, Los Angeles is renowned for its entertainment industry and is also a hub for the petrochemical, ocean, aerospace, and electronics sectors.

A highlight of the Los Angeles office is the Absen Experience Center, which showcases Absen's LED display solutions across various sectors such as virtual production, rental and staging, and commercial display. Visitors can immerse themselves in the visual experience created by Absen's products along with the flip-chip COB product CL series. At the opening ceremony, local partners and customer representatives were invited to witness firsthand the display effects and quality of Absen products.

In addition to the West Coast expansion, Absen announced the inauguration of a showroom in Coppell, TX, made possible through a collaborative effort with Hall Technologies. This showroom, featuring Absenicon and Naked-eye 3D display solutions, provides a unique opportunity for visitors from the Midwest region to explore Absen's latest technological advancements and engage with industry experts in real-time. The success of the showroom has allowed both customers and experts to gain invaluable insights into Absen's innovative products and comprehensive solutions.

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen's commitment to customer satisfaction is further exemplified by the Orlando Experience Center, located at Absen's North America headquarters. Established in 2015, this facility offers customers a hands-on experience with Absen's latest technologies. At the Experience Center, visitors can enjoy product demonstrations, receive expert technical support, and delve deeper into the vast possibilities offered by Absen's LED display solutions.

"We believe that the new office and these experience centers will enable our customers to immerse themselves in the unparalleled quality of our products while receiving expert guidance to find the perfect solution for their specific needs," said James Liu, president of Absen.